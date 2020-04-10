Malaysia extends lockdown by another 2 weeks till April 28

KUALA LUMPUR — Putrajaya announced on Friday (April 10) that the movement control order (MCO) has been extended for two more weeks until April 28, just a few days after the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision was taken to give space to healthcare workers to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and to prevent the recurrence of infection.

“Based on advice from the Ministry of Health and health experts, the government today decided to extend the MCO for two more weeks,” Mr Muhyiddin said in a special address.

The government will allow selected industries to reopen in phases in the third phase of the movement control order (MCO), to start April 15 until April 28.

Mr Muhyiddin said a strict standard operating procedure that would observe health guidelines will be issued for these industries as they reopen.

“I understand that the economy is disrupted because of the restrictions imposed on industrial, manufacturing and trade activities for the entire duration of the MCO,” he said in a special address.

“So we have agreed to allow selected sectors of the economy to reopen in stages alongside a strict hygiene guideline and movement restrictions.”

A special Cabinet committee comprising senior ministers will determine which sectors will be prioritised, he added.

Malaysia on Thursday reported 109 new Covid-19 cases, its lowest in about two weeks, bringing the total tally to 4,228.

Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press conference said the number of daily recovered cases exceeded the number of new cases for two days in a row. MALAY MAIL