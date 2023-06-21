Malaysia missed 'economic lottery', ex-minister Syed Saddiq says after Coldplay sold out 6 shows in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia's former Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said the country had “missed an economic lottery” as Coldplay managed to sell out six shows in Singapore.

The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president said that the British rock band’s six-date tour has made a massive profit for Singapore, whereas Malaysia could only hold the concert on one date.

“Coldplay is doing a six-day tour in Singapore. Yesterday it was five days, today they added another date. Over in Malaysia, there are so many obstacles to hold just one concert.

“But what does the Coldplay concert in Singapore have to do with Malaysia? We actually missed the economic lottery,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 20).

Mr Syed Saddiq claimed that Singapore will collect ticket sales of RM180 million (S$52.1m) for the six-day concert.

He backed this claim by saying the Singapore National Stadium can accommodate 50,000 spectators at a time and the average price of a ticket is around RM600, with the collection to be generated amounting to RM30 million a day.

The Muar Member of Parliament explained that Singapore would also receive an economic boost as fans from abroad would travel and spend time in the country during the Coldplay concert.

“Estimating that a person spends RM500 for one day. A total of 1,000 tourists equals RM500,000 and six days equals RM3 million. This is a huge amount of money that can be generated.

“My point is, when we argue about organising concerts in Malaysia, foreign countries are seizing a golden opportunity to generate an economic surplus,” he explained.

He said that Malaysia used to organise up to 50 concerts a year but now there are more and more obstacles and complaints.

He stressed that Malaysia cannot continue to miss the economic opportunities that could be generated from organising concerts.

The British band will be performing at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur as part of its Music of the Spheres world tour on Nov 22.

On Tuesday, concert organiser Live Nation Singapore said a sixth show would happen on Jan 31, after previously announcing shows for Jan 23, 24, 26, 27 and 30.

In Malaysia, the concert was met with opposition by Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia, among others, over alleged links with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community. THE MALAY MAIL