Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Malaysia parliament approves energy efficiency law
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaysia parliament approves energy efficiency law

The sun rises above Kuala Lumpur's skyline on a hazy day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

The sun rises above Kuala Lumpur's skyline on a hazy day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's parliament on Wednesday passed a law that will require the country's biggest energy consumers to implement power-saving measures, as it looks to slash its energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Malaysia has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45per cent across the economy by 2030, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The enforcement of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act is projected to save energy use by 2,017 million gigajoules, equivalent to 97.1 billion ringgit (US$20.54 billion) by 2050, Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said when presenting the bill in the lower house on Tuesday.

It is also expected to reduce emissions by 197,877 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent over the same period, and create new jobs in energy management and auditing, he said.

"This approach will allow the government to plan energy supply and generation more holistically, while also contributing to the country's climate change agenda," Nik Nazmi said.

The law will next be sent to the Senate, or upper house, for approval before being gazetted.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.