Malaysia plane crash: Passengers took final photo before tragic flight that claimed their lives

SUBANG — The crew and passengers on board the aircraft that crashed in Elmina, Shah Alam in Selangor on Thursday (Aug 17) allegedly took a final photograph on board before departing on the ill-fated flight.

A picture has emerged of five passengers seated in the aircraft, all of whom appeared to be in good spirits at the time the picture was taken —including Pahang state executive council member Johari Harun, who appears on the left side of of the picture.

Police had earlier confirmed that at least 10 people had died in the incident, which took place at 2.40pm.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said during a press conference at the scene of the crash that of the eight people onboard the aircraft, six were passengers while two were crew members.

The remaining two deceased were the driver of a car and a motorcyclist, both of whom were hit by the aircraft in the crash.

At a separate press conference at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Mr Hussein described the remains of the victims of the crash as being "in pieces and scattered".

"The bodies were not intact and were scattered due to the impact of the crash," he said, adding that the victims were in their 40s and 50s.

The private aircraft had departed Langkawi International Airport at 2.08pm and was en route to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang when it went down just minutes away before landing.

'I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MAMA'

Ms Mahanom Ismail, the 67-year-old mother of Shahrul Kamal Roslan, the pilot who flew the ill-fated aircraft, recalled her final conversation with her youngest son in the compound of the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital's forensic department.