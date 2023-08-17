Malaysia plane crash: Passengers took final photo before tragic flight that claimed their lives
SUBANG — The crew and passengers on board the aircraft that crashed in Elmina, Shah Alam in Selangor on Thursday (Aug 17) allegedly took a final photograph on board before departing on the ill-fated flight.
A picture has emerged of five passengers seated in the aircraft, all of whom appeared to be in good spirits at the time the picture was taken —including Pahang state executive council member Johari Harun, who appears on the left side of of the picture.
Police had earlier confirmed that at least 10 people had died in the incident, which took place at 2.40pm.
Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said during a press conference at the scene of the crash that of the eight people onboard the aircraft, six were passengers while two were crew members.
The remaining two deceased were the driver of a car and a motorcyclist, both of whom were hit by the aircraft in the crash.
At a separate press conference at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Mr Hussein described the remains of the victims of the crash as being "in pieces and scattered".
"The bodies were not intact and were scattered due to the impact of the crash," he said, adding that the victims were in their 40s and 50s.
The private aircraft had departed Langkawi International Airport at 2.08pm and was en route to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang when it went down just minutes away before landing.
'I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MAMA'
Ms Mahanom Ismail, the 67-year-old mother of Shahrul Kamal Roslan, the pilot who flew the ill-fated aircraft, recalled her final conversation with her youngest son in the compound of the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital's forensic department.
Ms Mahanom told reporters there that his last words to her were "I love you so much mama". She appeared grief-stricken and was holding back tears.
She also shared that her son had contacted her for the last time before undergoing surgery at the Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital in Kuala Lumpur on June 24.
"A day before his intestine and gallbladder surgery, he contacted me to ask how I was. Before ending the call, he said 'I love you so much, mama'," she said.
According to her, her son Shahrul was the younger of two siblings and was very close and affectionate with her.
"Whenever he returned home... even from a distance, he'd call out 'mama.. mama, open the door'... I will miss everything about him, his voice calling out to me," she said, holding back tears.
Ms Mahanom said that before flying private jets, he had worked with Malaysia Airlines and Etihad Airways.
Shahrul leaves behind a widow and four sons aged between three and 12 years old, she said. NEW STRAITS TIMES
