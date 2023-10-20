Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Malaysia PM proposes free trade pact between ASEAN, Gulf council
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaysia PM proposes free trade pact between ASEAN, Gulf council

Malaysian Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, arrives ahead of the Member States of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) Summit (ASEAN-GCC Summit) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 19, 2023. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Malaysian Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, arrives ahead of the Member States of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) Summit (ASEAN-GCC Summit) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 19, 2023. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Published October 20, 2023
Updated October 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia is proposing the creation of a free trade agreement between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) its premier said on Friday at a summit of the two blocs.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said such an agreement would be the first of its kind between ASEAN and Gulf states.

"This agreement is crucial in advancing progressive, inclusive and sustainable growth especially as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and face geopolitical uncertainties," he said in a speech at the ASEAN-GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

ASEAN, a 10-member bloc of more than 600 million people, has for years been seeking to integrate its economies, worth a combined US$2.3 trillion, through trade, investment and harmonised standards and customs procedures.

However, efforts to establish free trade deals have been protracted, with some members with exports-reliant economies going it alone in seeking better access to their key markets.

ASEAN is part of the Regional Cooperation Economic Partnership (RCEP) along with China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Martin Petty)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.