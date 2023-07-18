Malaysia PM says China's Geely to invest US$10 billion in Malaysian auto city - report

KUALA LUMPUR :Chinese automobile manufacturer Geely will invest US$10 billion to turn Tanjung Malim in the Malaysian state of Perak into a major auto-making hub, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday, according to state news agency Bernama.

Anwar said the plan was conveyed to him in a letter from the company, which also owns a 49.9per cent stake in Malaysian car-maker Proton, Bernama reported.

The investment would create thousands of job opportunities for Malaysians, Anwar said, according to Bernama.

“All this is not for getting a commission or gift, but to ensure the growth of our economy and thousands of our young people will secure jobs,” he was quoted as saying at an event.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty and Kim Coghill)