Malaysia police to seek Interpol's help to locate comedian Jocelyn Chia

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia police will seek Interpol's help to locate controversial stand-up performer Jocelyn Chia, who recently faced backlash after a video of her poking fun at missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 went viral.

Inspector-General Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said an application would be made to Interpol to obtain Ms Chia's full identity and latest whereabouts, national news agency Bernama reported.

Ms Chia was born in Singapore and is now a naturalised American.

In an 89-second video clip posted to one of her social media accounts last Tuesday (June 6), she joked about Malaysia being a developing country that is far behind and was once "abandoned" by Singapore.

Her joke, which also gave an obvious reference to flight MH370 that vanished on March 8, 2014, also drew reactions from several key figures such as Malaysian actor and comedian Harith Iskander as well as badminton player Lee Chong Wei.

Ms Intan Maizura Othaman, wife of missing MH370 crew member Mohd Hazrin Mohamed Hasnan also slammed Ms Chia for her insensitive and tasteless jokes about the missing Malaysia Airlines flight.

Around 100 members of the youth wing of United Malays National Organisation (Umno) gathered near the United States Embassy on Jalan Tun Razak on June 9 to deliver a memorandum in protest against stand-up performer Jocelyn Chia.

The group was led by Umno Youth Chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh. NEW STRAITS TIMES