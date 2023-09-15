Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Malaysia says it penalised 400 companies this year for labour offences
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaysia says it penalised 400 companies this year for labour offences

FILE PHOTO: A general view of a business district in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A general view of a business district in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia has taken action against 400 companies so far this year for violating labour laws, state news agency Bernama reported, citing Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar.

The ministry's labour department issued fines totalling 2.17 million ringgit (US$463,000) against 272 employers, while the courts fined 128 employers a combined 242,000 ringgit, Bernama cited Sivakumar as saying on Thursday.

The labour violations included illegal wage deductions, Sivakumar said.

The minister did not name the companies, nor did he give details of the labour offences.

Malaysia is a key link in the global supply chain, manufacturing everything from palm oil to medical gloves and semiconductor chips.

Malaysian companies have faced U.S. bans in recent years over allegations of abuses against migrant workers, who are employed widely in the country's manufacturing and plantation industries.

The allegations of forced labour include debt bondage, excessive working hours, retention of passports and unhygienic dormitories.

Malaysia has set a target to eliminate forced labour practices by 2030.

(US$1 = 4.6830 ringgit)

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.