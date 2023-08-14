Malaysian ex-PM Najib applies to remove judge from his ongoing 1MDB trial, seeks acquittal

KUALA LUMPUR — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Monday (Aug 14) filed an application to remove Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah from continuing to hear his ongoing trial in the High Court over the RM2.28b (S$670m) dispute of 1Malaysia Development Berhad's (1MDB) funds.

His aim is to get an acquittal if the judge is recused.

Mr Najib's lead defence lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said the application was filed on Monday morning on his client's instructions before the hearing started.

“This is an application for (Mr Sequerah) to recuse and disqualify yourself from any further hearing and/or making any further ruling and decision regarding the current criminal matter or the trial,” he said.

Mr Shafee listed the three possible consequences if Mr Sequerah allows the application to recuse himself from the case, including the nullification of the entire 1MDB trial and an order to discharge and acquit Mr Najib.

Mr Shafee said the other alternative would be for Mr Sequerah to order Mr Najib's 1MDB trial to be heard afresh before another High Court judge.

The third and last alternative is for Mr Najib's 1MDB trial to be continued before a different High Court judge, Mr Shafee said.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamal Baharin Omar objected to the recusal application but asked for time to prepare a response, including a reply to Mr Najib's affidavit for this application.

"Our instruction that we received this morning is to object to the application," he said.

Mr Sequerah, who is a Court of Appeal judge hearing the trial, exercised his discretion to have the trial proceed before he decided on the recusal application.

"Exercising my discretion in this matter, I'm of the view that the trial should proceed anyway this week. Because we are going to hear the recusal application sometime this week, and I will not postpone it any further. We continue so as not to waste time with the trial in the meantime," the judge said.

He scheduled Thursday morning for the hearing of Mr Najib's recusal application, after asking the prosecution when it would be able to present its arguments.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib then requested that the High Court issue a reminder to the public to not discuss the recusal application until it has been decided on, saying: "Any comments whether it is adverse to, or for, the application would amount to sub judice to this application."

Noting that the prosecution has stopped short of asking for a gag order, the judge then said: "I will make a pronouncement that members of the public should refrain from commenting on this matter until the outcome of the application. Further to that, all I can say is if there is a breach of sub judice rule, I suppose the law will take its ordinary course."

The trial then continued with the 46th prosecution witness and former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz continuing with her testimony. MALAY MAIL