Malaysian palm firm KLK to buy stake in peer Boustead Plantations for US$248 million
Published August 24, 2023
Updated August 24, 2023
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysian palm oil firm Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad said on Thursday it plans to buy a 33per cent stake in smaller rival Boustead Plantations for 1.15 billion ringgit (US$247.84 million), and eventually make a takeover offer along with other top shareholders.

The stake purchase and the takeover proposal represent an offer price of 1.55 ringgit per share, a 13per cent premium to Boustead Plantations' closing price on Wednesday.

KLK, as the company is known, will buy the 33per cent stake from conglomerate Boustead Holdings, it said in a statement.

Upon completion of the purchase, KLK, Boustead Holdings and Malaysia's military pension fund Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera - the top three shareholders of Boustead Plantations - will make a takeover offer for Boustead Plantations.

Shares of Boustead Plantations, which has a market capitalisation of 3 billion ringgit (US$646.27 million), were suspended from trading on Thursday pending an announcement.

(US$1 = 4.6400 ringgit)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore and A. Ananthalakshmi in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Sonali Paul and Kim Coghill)

