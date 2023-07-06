Malaysian teen chokes younger brother to death; father alleges son was a victim of bullying

MELAKA — A 14-year-old boy who is suspected of choking his nine-year-old younger brother to death at their home in Bukit Piatu, Melaka, on Wednesday (July 5) is said to have had a change in behaviour after becoming a victim of bullying at the boarding school he was studying at.

The teenager’s father, Najli Yakob, 42, said that his eldest son's behaviour and attitude began to change after he was bullied by seniors at the Arabic boarding school in the town of Alor Gajah where he studies at.

He claimed that his son had been bullied since his first year in school but kept quiet about it until the situation worsened and he began complaining to his parents about it.

"He called his mother quite frequently but initially I thought that it was normal for children who studied in boarding schools until I saw his injuries and scars. This (was) when we lodged a complaint with the school authorities and made a police report.

"He had complained that he was bullied by two seniors at school where he was choked while he was sleeping, splashed with water and also kicked and beaten up," Mr Najli said.

Mr Najli claimed that his son had also choked him and his wife previously.

"I fetched him from school and not long after arriving back home he suddenly screamed and (shouted) 'Subhanallah' with his eyes wide open before he suddenly choked me, and at that time he did so with the strength of an adult.

"Because of his change in attitude, we allowed him to study at home and my wife and I also took him to seek professional medical treatment," he said.

Mr Najli said that when the incident occurred, he was in Terengganu for work while his wife, who is a nurse, was also working.

The couple monitored their children through a CCTV which allowed them to see what their children were doing through their mobile phones.

"Before the incident, I did call to find out if (the children) had eaten or not, and he was his usual, normal self and said that he had already eaten.

"We never imagined that what we (had) worried about and feared the most would happen when we saw him suddenly choking his younger brother who was on the sofa at the time," he said. NEW STRAITS TIMES