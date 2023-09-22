Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Malaysia's August CPI rises 2.0per cent on-year, in line with forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaysia's August CPI rises 2.0per cent on-year, in line with forecast

A woman shops in a wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

A woman shops in a wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.0per cent in August from the same period a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The rise was in line with the 2.0per cent increase forecast by 19 economists in a Reuters poll. In July, the index had also risen 2.0per cent.

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Martin Petty)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.