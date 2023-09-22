Malaysia's August CPI rises 2.0per cent on-year, in line with forecast

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.0per cent in August from the same period a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The rise was in line with the 2.0per cent increase forecast by 19 economists in a Reuters poll. In July, the index had also risen 2.0per cent.

