Malaysia's August exports fall 18.6per cent on-year, more than forecast
Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's exports fell 18.6per cent in August, faster than expected, government data showed on Tuesday.

August's exports had been expected to decline 16.3per cent, according to 16 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports in August fell 21.2per cent from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed. Analysts were expecting an 18.3per cent decline.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 17.31 billion ringgit (US$3.69 billion) in August.

(US$1 = 4.6920 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)

