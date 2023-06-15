Malaysia's move to involve Interpol 'ridiculous' and will only make her famous, says comedian Jocelyn Chia

KUALA LUMPUR — Controversial stand-up comedian Jocelyn Chia has described the Malaysian authorities' move to involve Interpol in tracking her down as "overblown" and "ridiculous".

"I just wish I could have seen the face of the Interpol officer who received this request.

"Honestly, if Interpol does do something about this request and things escalate, can you imagine how famous it is going to make me?," she was quoted as saying by BBC.

On June 13, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported that Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said an application would be made to the international police organisation to obtain Ms Chia's full identity and latest whereabouts.

In the BBC interview, Ms Chia said she was "not making fun of tragedy" and victims of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, but was trying to find humour in tragedy.

In an 89-second video clip posted to one of her social media accounts on June 6, she joked about Malaysia being a developing country that is far behind and was once "abandoned" by Singapore.

Her joke, which also gave an obvious reference to MH370 that vanished on March 8, 2014, even drew reactions from several key figures such as Malaysian comedian Harith Iskander and former badminton player Lee Chong Wei.

Previously, in an interview with CNN, Ms Chia said some of the necessary context went missing when the particular segment was taken out and put into a short clip for social media.

The Singapore-born naturalised American added that she had performed the routine "more than 100 times" for a year and a half without any issues. NEW STRAITS TIMES