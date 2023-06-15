Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Malaysia's move to involve Interpol 'ridiculous' and will only make her famous, says comedian Jocelyn Chia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaysia's move to involve Interpol 'ridiculous' and will only make her famous, says comedian Jocelyn Chia

KUALA LUMPUR — Controversial stand-up comedian Jocelyn Chia has described Malaysian authorities' move to involve Interpol in tracking her down as "overblown" and "ridiculous".

In a BBC interview, Ms Chia said she was "not making fun of tragedy" and victims of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, but was trying to find humour in tragedy. New Straits Times

In a BBC interview, Ms Chia said she was "not making fun of tragedy" and victims of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, but was trying to find humour in tragedy.

Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR — Controversial stand-up comedian Jocelyn Chia has described the Malaysian authorities' move to involve Interpol in tracking her down as "overblown" and "ridiculous".

"I just wish I could have seen the face of the Interpol officer who received this request.

"Honestly, if Interpol does do something about this request and things escalate, can you imagine how famous it is going to make me?," she was quoted as saying by BBC.

On June 13, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported that Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said an application would be made to the international police organisation to obtain Ms Chia's full identity and latest whereabouts.

In the BBC interview, Ms Chia said she was "not making fun of tragedy" and victims of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, but was trying to find humour in tragedy.

In an 89-second video clip posted to one of her social media accounts on June 6, she joked about Malaysia being a developing country that is far behind and was once "abandoned" by Singapore.

Her joke, which also gave an obvious reference to MH370 that vanished on March 8, 2014, even drew reactions from several key figures such as Malaysian comedian Harith Iskander and former badminton player Lee Chong Wei.

Previously, in an interview with CNN, Ms Chia said some of the necessary context went missing when the particular segment was taken out and put into a short clip for social media.

The Singapore-born naturalised American added that she had performed the routine "more than 100 times" for a year and a half without any issues. NEW STRAITS TIMES

Related topics

Malaysia Jocelyn Chia Interpol

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.