Malaysia's palm firm Kuala Lumpur Kepong to buy peer Boustead Plantations -media

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysian palm oil firm Kuala Lumpur Kepong is buying a stake of more than 30per cent in smaller peer Boustead Plantations from conglomerate Boustead Holdings, local media The Edge and New Straits Times reported on Thursday.

Shares of Boustead Plantations, which has a market capitalisation of 3 billion ringgit (US$646.27 million), were suspended from trading on Thursday pending an announcement.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong declined to comment. Boustead Plantations and Boustead Holdings did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment from Reuters.

According to Refinitiv data, Boustead Holdings owns a 57.4per cent stake in Boustead Plantations, followed by Boustead Holdings' parent Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera, Malaysia's military pension fund, with a 10.6per cent stake.

Shares of Boustead Plantations have jumped 112.4per cent year-to-date.

(US$1 = 4.6420 ringgit)

