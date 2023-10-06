Logo
Malaysia's Petronas launches first commercial 5G private network - Deputy PM
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Petronas is seen at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on Friday launched the country's first commercial private 5G network, a deputy prime minister said.

"The deployment of the PETRONAS 5G Private Network sets the stage for a dynamic partnership between the government, private sector, and academia," Fadillah Yusof said.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

