Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Malaysia's Petronas sees domestic oil, gas output peaking by 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaysia's Petronas sees domestic oil, gas output peaking by 2024

Malaysia's Petronas sees domestic oil, gas output peaking by 2024
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Petronas is seen at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Malaysia's Petronas sees domestic oil, gas output peaking by 2024
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Energy Asia conference is seen during the event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 26, 2023. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo
Published June 27, 2023
Updated June 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE :Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas sees its domestic oil and gas production peaking at about 2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) by 2024, its exploration executives said on Tuesday.

About 60-70per cent of its production is natural gas and will remain so going forward, Adif Zulkifli, executive vice president & CEO upstream, said at the Energy Asia conference.

"We continue to look for more gas portfolio, but of course, there is commitment in Malaysia, I think we need to continue to do some oil exploration to fill up our refineries," he added.

Petronas also aims to expand its overseas portfolio to 700,000 boepd by 2024 as it ramps up output from its Canada LNG joint venture, said Adif and Mohamed Firouz Asnan, senior vice president, Malaysia petroleum management, upstream business.

Mohamed said the combined 2.7 million boepd of domestic and overseas production are expected to be maintained until 2030.

Petronas recorded an average production of 2.4 million boepd in 2022, including domestic and overseas output, it said in its fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

The company owns 25per cent of the 14 million metric tons per year LNG Canada project in Kitimat, British Columbia, led by Shell.

(Reporting by Emily Chow, Muyu Xu and Mei Mei Chu; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.