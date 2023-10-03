Malaysia's plantations ministry proposes cut in windfall tax on palm industry

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's plantations and commodities ministry has proposed a cut in windfall levy for palm oil producers in the states of Sabah and Sarawak to 1.5per cent from 3per cent, state news agency Bernama reported on Tuesday, citing Minister Fadillah Yusof.

The proposal has been made to the finance ministry, the minister said, according to Bernama. Sabah and Sarawak are the largest palm oil producing states in the country.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)