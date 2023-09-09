Maldives opposition candidate Muizzu ahead in presidential race -local media

Maldives opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu has edged ahead in the results announced so far in the first round of the country's presidential election race, local media reported on Saturday.

Muizzu had received 46per cent of the votes counted to get ahead of his rival, the report said.

The presidential election can run to two rounds. If no candidate gets a majority in the first round, there will be a run-off which is scheduled for Sept. 30.

