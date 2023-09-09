Logo
Maldives opposition candidate Muizzu ahead in presidential race -local media
Mohamed Muizzu, Maldives presidential candidate of the opposition party, People's National Congress gestures after casting his vote at a polling station during the Maldives presidential election day in Male, Maldives September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Dhahau Naseem
Mohamed Muizzu, Maldives presidential candidate of the opposition party, People's National Congress casts his vote at a polling station during the Maldives presidential election day in Male, Maldives September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Dhahau Naseem
Published September 9, 2023
Updated September 9, 2023
Maldives opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu has edged ahead in the results announced so far in the first round of the country's presidential election race, local media reported on Saturday.

Muizzu had received 46per cent of the votes counted to get ahead of his rival, the report said.

The presidential election can run to two rounds. If no candidate gets a majority in the first round, there will be a run-off which is scheduled for Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

