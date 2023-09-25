Logo
Mali junta expects delay to February elections
FILE PHOTO: Supporters participate in a demonstration called by Yerewolo Debout sur les remparts, an anti-France political movement, in Bamako, Mali, February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Paul Lorgerie

Published September 25, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
BAMAKO :Mali's military junta expects a small delay to presidential elections scheduled for February due to technical reasons, it said on Monday, promising a new timeline at a later date.

Mali had been expected to hold the first round of the vote on Feb. 4, 2024, and a second round two weeks later.

The junta's statement said the decision to delay the vote - meant to return Mali to constitutional rule after military coups in Aug. 2020 and May 2021 - was due to several factors including a dispute with a French firm over a civil registry data base.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo, Writing by Edward McAllister, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

