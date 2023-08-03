Man, 71, arrested for allegedly allowing 5-year-old grandson to steer vehicle in Hong Kong parking garage after video goes viral

HONG KONG — A 71-year-old Hong Kong man has been arrested on suspicion of having allowed his five-year-old grandson to steer a light goods vehicle while sitting on his lap after a video of the alleged incident went viral.

The arrest was made soon after 9pm on Tuesday (Aug 1), hours after the incident took place in the car park of Belvedere Garden, a private housing estate in Tsuen Wan, according to a source familiar with the case.

“As the white delivery van circled in the car park slowly, the elderly man was accused of allowing his grandson to steer the vehicle,” the source said on Wednesday.

The man was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving — an offence punishable by up to three years in jail and a HK$25,000 fine (S$4,300).

“Police noted a video clip circulating on a social media platform, showing a child driving a light goods vehicle in a car park while sitting on the driver’s lap,” the force stated.

The video clip, uploaded to a Facebook group, showed the child controlling the steering wheel during a right turn, after which the vehicle went forward for another 10 seconds before stopping in a parking space.

A voice believed to be the person filming can be heard saying, “You are indeed crazy”.

The person who uploaded the video said he shot it in the car park on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, the video had been shared by more than 120 internet users since it was uploaded the day before.

The arrested man was released on bail and required to report to police in early September. SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST