Martial arts superstar Bruce Lee's legacy endures 50 years on

HONG KONG — Hong Kong businessman W Wong still remembers the day in 1972 when he first heard neighbourhood kids rave about a figure who seemed larger than life: Bruce Lee.

Lee, a consummate martial artist whose films spawned a kung fu craze around the world, was one of the first Asian men to achieve Hollywood superstardom before his death at 32.

His influence can still be felt in Hong Kong, where he spent his childhood and final years, as fans this week hold exhibitions and martial arts workshops to mark the 50th anniversary of Lee's death.

"Every child needs some kind of role model, and I chose Bruce Lee," said Mr Wong, 54, who has led the city's largest fan club devoted to the star for nearly three decades.

"I had hoped my life would resemble the Bruce Lee I saw: handsome, strong, with great martial arts skills and a heroic image."

At a studio for Wing Chun — a style of martial arts Lee practised before inventing his own Jeet Kune Do method — the martial arts master is revered as something akin to a patron saint.