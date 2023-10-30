Megah Rise Mall ceiling collapses in Petaling Jaya, three people injured

KUALA LUMPUR — The ceiling of the car porch in front of Megah Rise Mall entrance at Taman Megah in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia collapsed on Saturday (Oct 28), leaving three people injured.

Facebook user Fiona Ng shared a video of the incident on her social media page showing the ceiling collapsing while security guards ushered people to safety.

A few others, including herself, ran out of the mall for safety.

The video posted by Ms Ng has garnered over 66,000 views as of Monday morning.

In a statement on Facebook, Megah Rise Mall confirmed that the porch ceiling collapsed during strong wind and heavy downpour on Saturday at around 3pm.

"We are currently investigating the cause of the incident and are taking immediate action to manage and address the situation.

"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our community," it said in the Facebook post.

The Megah Rise was launched by PPB Properties back in December 2022.

The mixed development project includes Megah Rise Residensi, a 39-storey luxury condominium. NEW STRAITS TIMES