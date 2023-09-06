Mercedes-Benz CEO: own charging network in China to launch in Chengdu

MUNICH : Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said the first of Mercedes-Benz's own charging stations in China will launch in Chengdu this October, followed by further stations in cities including Beijing and Shenzhen.

The carmaker plans to build 10,000 fast-charging points in North America, Europe and China by 2030.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Friederike Heine)