Mercedes sales rise in Q2 on top-end, electric vehicles
FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Published July 11, 2023
Updated July 11, 2023
BERLIN : Mercedes-Benz Group sales in the second quarter rose 6per cent year-on-year - a total of 515,700 vehicles - on the back of demand for all-electric and top-end vehicles, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.

Sales grew in all the carmaker's main regions - Europe, Asia and North America - with deliveries in Germany up 23per cent, while China was up by 12per cent and the United States by 6per cent.

In the rest of the world, second-quarter sales fell 12per cent to 20,700 vehicles.

Electric vehicles conitnued to be the main growth driver in the quarter, with passenger cars sales growing 123per cent, to reach 56,300 units.

The top-end segment - which includes models such as AMG, Maybach and G-class - also posted solid growth of 12per cent for the period.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

