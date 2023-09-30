Logo
Mexican foreign minister sees 'crisis' at US-Mexico border
Mexico's Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena speaks during a ministerial level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the crisis in Ukraine at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/ File Photo

Published September 30, 2023
MEXICO CITY :There has been a "crisis" at the U.S.-Mexico border, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said at a press conference on Friday in Washington, speaking alongside senior officials from both countries.

Large numbers of migrants have reached the U.S. southern border in recent weeks, prompting increased security checks at the frontier which have caused hold-ups to trade.

Barcena added that Mexico is looking to carry out "assisted returns" of migrants to Ecuador, Venezuela and Colombia, in addition to its current deportation flights to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Raul Cortes; Editing by Sarah Morland)

