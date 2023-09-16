Logo
Mexican kingpin Ovidio Guzman extradited to US, source says
FILE PHOTO: Ovidio Guzman, son of kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is briefly captured by Mexican military police in a residential compound near the centre of Culiacan in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico October 17, 2019 in this still image taken from a helmet camera footage obtained October 30, 2019. Mexican Government TV/Handout via REUTERS

Published September 16, 2023
Updated September 16, 2023
MEXICO CITY : Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been extradited to the United States, a Mexican government source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Earlier, Mexican news network Milenio reported that Guzman had been taken out of prison to be extradited, citing U.S. official sources.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

