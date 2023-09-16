Mexican kingpin Ovidio Guzman extradited to US, source says
MEXICO CITY : Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been extradited to the United States, a Mexican government source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Earlier, Mexican news network Milenio reported that Guzman had been taken out of prison to be extradited, citing U.S. official sources.
(Reporting by Dave Graham)
