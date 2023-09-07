Mexican president backs ruling party candidate after disputed selection process

MEXICO CITY : Mexico's president on Thursday vigorously backed his party's selection of former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum as its candidate to succeed him in 2024, dismissing the objections of her main rival that the contest was unfair.

The ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) declared Sheinbaum the winning candidate a few hours after her closest competitor, ex-foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard, said the primary process had been marred by irregularities.

Speaking at a regular press conference, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador extended a hand to Ebrard, calling him a "very good person", a good leader and his friend, as he urged him to remain united with the leftist MORENA.

But Lopez Obrador rejected Ebrard's demand that the primary be redone, and said that he supported Sheinbaum.

Ebrard said on Wednesday he would decide his next move on Monday and left open the possibility of joining forces with the center-left Citizens' Movement (MC), the only significant opposition party yet to back a candidate for the June 2 presidential election.

Lopez Obrador said Ebrard was free to do what he considered best and urged the public to await his decision.

Latest opinion polls suggest that MORENA is heavily favored to win the presidency again, bolstered by Lopez Obrador's personal popularity.

Victory would make Sheinbaum Mexico's first woman president.

Under Mexican law, presidents can only serve a single six-year term.

