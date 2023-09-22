Logo
Mexican president eyes Washington meeting with Biden in November
U.S. President Joe Biden meets his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at North American Leader's Summit, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

Published September 22, 2023
Updated September 22, 2023
MEXICO CITY : Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he had proposed a visit to Washington in November to meet with U.S President Joe Biden, and had also invited Biden to visit Mexico.

Speaking at a regular government press conference, Lopez Obrador said that he planned to discuss migration, drug trafficking, violence and trade with his U.S counterpart.

He said he had proposed Washington because he was no longer going to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco in November, citing Mexico's lack of diplomatic relations with Peru, the APEC forum's next chair.

The Mexican president added that another possibility would be to meet Biden in January during a North American leaders' summit due to be hosted by Canada.

The president said if Biden came to Mexico, he would invite him to see various energy and infrastructure projects under construction - including his multi-billion dollar flagship Tren Maya railway line - in the Gulf of Mexico and southern Mexico.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

