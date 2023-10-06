Logo
Mexico bus crash kills 16 Venezuelan, Haitian migrants
Mexico bus crash kills 16 Venezuelan, Haitian migrants

A tow truck moves a bus, on the scene of a road accident, after a bus carrying dozens of mostly Venezuelan migrants crashed, which left some of the passengers dead and wounded others, on the highway near Tepelmeme Villa de Morelos, in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
A tow truck moves a bus, on the scene of a road accident, after a bus carrying dozens of mostly Venezuelan migrants crashed, which left some of the passengers dead and wounded others, on the highway near Tepelmeme Villa de Morelos, in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
A general view shows a damaged part of a bus, on the scene of a road accident, after a bus carrying dozens of mostly Venezuelan migrants crashed, which left some of the passengers dead and wounded others, on the highway near Tepelmeme Villa de Morelos, in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Investigators from the Oaxaca Prosecutor's Office work next to a covered body on the scene of a road accident, after a bus carrying dozens of mostly Venezuelan migrants crashed, which left some of the passengers dead and wounded others, on the highway near Tepelmeme Villa de Morelos, in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Jose de Jesus Cortes
Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 7, 2023
MEXICO CITY :A bus crash in the south of Mexico on Friday killed 16 Venezuelan and Haitian migrants and left 27 others injured, state authorities said in a revised statement.

Oaxaca state's prosecutor said in an earlier statement preliminary findings put the death toll at 18.

Authorities added 27 injured people were taken to nearby hospitals, without specifying their nationalities.

Photos from the Oaxaca state civil protection agency show the bus, which was traveling on the highway connecting Oaxaca and the central state of Puebla, tipped over along a tight curve in the road.

The accident comes amid high levels of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. Migrants attempt to cross Mexico by bus, in trucks or aboard cargo trains. However, the journey is often dangerous.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes, Diego Ore and Henry Romero; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle, Cassandra Garrison, Mark Porter and Sandra Maler)

