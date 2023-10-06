Mexico bus crash kills 16 Venezuelan, Haitian migrants

MEXICO CITY :A bus crash in the south of Mexico on Friday killed 16 Venezuelan and Haitian migrants and left 27 others injured, state authorities said in a revised statement.

Oaxaca state's prosecutor said in an earlier statement preliminary findings put the death toll at 18.

Authorities added 27 injured people were taken to nearby hospitals, without specifying their nationalities.

Photos from the Oaxaca state civil protection agency show the bus, which was traveling on the highway connecting Oaxaca and the central state of Puebla, tipped over along a tight curve in the road.

The accident comes amid high levels of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. Migrants attempt to cross Mexico by bus, in trucks or aboard cargo trains. However, the journey is often dangerous.

