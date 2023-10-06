Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Mexico bus crash kills 18 Venezuelan, Haitian migrants
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mexico bus crash kills 18 Venezuelan, Haitian migrants

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY :A bus crash in the south of Mexico on Friday killed 18 Venezuelan and Haitian migrants and left 27 others injured, state authorities said.

Among the dead are 13 men, two women and three children, according to the attorney general's office in the state of Oaxaca, where the crash occurred.

It said the 27 injured people were taken to nearby hospitals, but did not specify their nationalities.

Photos from the Oaxaca state civil protection agency show the bus, which was traveling on the highway connecting Oaxaca and the central state of Puebla, tipped over along a tight curve in the road.

The accident comes amid high levels of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. Migrants attempt to cross Mexico by bus, in trucks or aboard cargo trains. However, the journey is often dangerous.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes, Diego Ore and Henry Romero; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle, Cassandra Garrison and Mark Porter)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.