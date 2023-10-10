Logo
Mexico to discuss migrant processing centers with LatAm leaders
Mexico to discuss migrant processing centers with LatAm leaders

Agents from Mexico's National Institute of Migration (INM) carry out an operation on the banks of the Rio Bravo river, the border between Mexico and the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

Agents from Mexico's National Institute of Migration (INM) carry out an operation on the banks of the Rio Bravo river, the border between Mexico and the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
MEXICO CITY : Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he will discuss the possibility of setting up centers to process migrants in an Oct. 22 meeting with other Latin American leaders that aims to tackle a recent spike in migratory pressures.

Speaking at a regular press conference, Lopez Obrador said he would like such centers to be in the migrants' countries of origin, and not in Mexico.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

