Mexico to discuss migrant processing centers with LatAm leaders

MEXICO CITY : Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he will discuss the possibility of setting up centers to process migrants in an Oct. 22 meeting with other Latin American leaders that aims to tackle a recent spike in migratory pressures.

Speaking at a regular press conference, Lopez Obrador said he would like such centers to be in the migrants' countries of origin, and not in Mexico.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)