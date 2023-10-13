Logo
Mexico govt: Grupo Mexico's 2014 spill was no accident, urges new plan
Environment Minister Maria Luisa Albores speaks during a press conference where she blamed mining firm Grupo Mexico for the 2014 toxic spill in a river, saying it was not an accident but a cause of negligence, while urging the company to create a new plan to remediate the damage, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico October 12, 2023. Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
MEXICO CITY :A 2014 toxic spill in a Mexican river blamed on mining firm Grupo Mexico was not an accident but a cause of negligence, the country's environment minister said on Thursday, while urging the company to create a new plan to remediate the damage.

"It was not an accident, it was negligence," Environment Minister Maria Luisa Albores said, adding that the government filed a complaint against the mining giant in August.

The company failed to remediate the river's water and soil and did not provide the funds to carry out proper works for the environmental recovery of the area, according to Albores.

The company needed to provide an initial 2 billion pesos (US$111.86 million), of which it only provided half, she said.

Grupo Mexico did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the causes of the spill and the government complaint.

(US$1 = 17.8793 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

