Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Mexico president says will cooperate with Guatemala president-elect's administration
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mexico president says will cooperate with Guatemala president-elect's administration

Guatemala President-elect Bernardo Arevalo attends a meeting with judges of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal following a raid last Friday where the attorney general office seized boxes holding tabulations from general election voting, in Guatemala City, Guatemala October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin/ File Photo

Guatemala President-elect Bernardo Arevalo attends a meeting with judges of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal following a raid last Friday where the attorney general office seized boxes holding tabulations from general election voting, in Guatemala City, Guatemala October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin/ File Photo

Published October 4, 2023
Updated October 4, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY : Mexico will cooperate with the incoming administration of Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, after a fraught transition process that has drawn international criticism.

"We will help Guatemala, and it will be reciprocal," Lopez Obrador said in a regular morning press conference, adding there was no basis for disagreements on the election.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.