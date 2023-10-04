Mexico president says will cooperate with Guatemala president-elect's administration

MEXICO CITY : Mexico will cooperate with the incoming administration of Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, after a fraught transition process that has drawn international criticism.

"We will help Guatemala, and it will be reciprocal," Lopez Obrador said in a regular morning press conference, adding there was no basis for disagreements on the election.

