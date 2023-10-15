Mexico presses Israel to open humanitarian corridor to Gaza

MEXICO CITY : Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena on Saturday urged Israel to open a humanitarian corridor to Gaza to let people out as the Latin American country works to repatriate its citizens from the area.

Responding to appeals from the family of Barbara Lango, a Mexican working for aid group Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), Barcena said she had been in touch with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for help.

"We're trying to get her out via Egypt, but Israel is not authorizing a humanitarian corridor, nor is it allowing anybody to get out," she said in a post on social media platform X.

"This is an urgent appeal to Israel because even war has rules," Barcena added.

Mexico's foreign ministry has condemned the attacks by Hamas on Israel, and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he wants to keep his country neutral in the conflict.

On Thursday, the Mexican government said hundreds of its nationals were still waiting to get out of Israel.

