World

Mideast violence benefits Russia, adds to migration pressure on EU -Polish president
FILE PHOTO: Poland's President Andrzej Duda addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 19, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Israeli security gather near a rifle at the site of a battle following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Published October 8, 2023
Updated October 8, 2023
WARSAW : The current violence between Hamas and Israel works in Russia's favour as it distracts international attention from Moscow's aggression in Ukraine and may result in new migration pressures on Europe, Poland's president Andrzej Duda said on Sunday.

Poland, a staunch supporter of Kyiv since Russia launched its invasion in early 2022, has sheltered more than a million Ukrainian refugees. But it has flatly rejected any European Union mechanisms which would require it to take in a share of the irregular migrants entering the bloc from other directions.

"It certainly benefits Russia and Russian aggression against Ukraine. It distracts the world's attention... But above all, I am afraid that it will unfortunately cause further migration pressure on Europe," Duda said in an interview with private broadcaster Polsat News.

"We will likely have another wave of migrants from the Middle East, which will hit Europe... Our security, protection of Poland's borders of course, also the borders of the European Union and the Schengen zone, becomes even more important."

Since mid-2021, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have seen an increase in the number of mainly Middle Eastern and African migrants trying to enter illegally from Belarus, which they accuse of facilitating such crossings, a claim Minsk rejects.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

