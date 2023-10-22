Milei's cloned dogs steal limelight in Argentina election

BUENOS AIRES : Argentina's presidential election favorite, libertarian economist Javier Milei, made an unconventional speech after he pulled off a shock first place in the country's August primaries, dedicating the triumph to his "kids with four paws."

As Argentina votes in the general election on Sunday, Milei's cloned mastiffs have become a media sensation, reflecting the quirky nature of the candidate who has shaken up election season pledging to "chainsaw" the political status quo.

The 53-year-old economist paid a reported US$50,000 to clone his original dog Conan, which he adopted in 2004 and died in 2017. He told local media that Conan was one of his closest friends and confidants, who always stood by him.

The result, according to the cloning company, was at least four "grandchildren": Murray, Milton, Robert and Lucas, who are named for Milei's economist idols including Milton Friedman. Milei has appeared publicly with them.

Journalist Juan Luis Gonzalez, who wrote a book "El Loco" about Milei, has documented a fifth clone, who shares the name Conan, a reference to the 1982 film "Conan the Barbarian."

The rise of Milei, a former TV "shock jock" pundit who only entered politics a few years ago, has shaken up the Argentine political establishment, which he has railed against as a "caste."

He is the favorite to win the Sunday vote ahead of Economy Minister Sergio Massa and mainstream conservative Patricia Bullrich in what most pollsters see as a close three-way race. There will likely be a second round run-off in November.

Milei's adoration of his dogs is notable. He has used a medium to talk to his dogs and called them the "best strategists in the world" at his closing campaign this week.

"Do you know who were the only ones always by my side?" Milei said in an August interview with Argentine media, referring to a tough period in his life. "My sister and Conan."

Gonzalez, the journalist and biographer, said that when the original Conan had been alive Milei would give him champagne and treat him like part of the family.

"For Milei, Conan was like a son," he said.

After Conan's death, Milei sent the dog's DNA sample to animal cloning firm PerPETuate, which has written publicly about cloning Milei's dogs on its company website.

Through a medium, Milei's original dog, he alleges, gave him the mission of becoming Argentina's president, which he could - against the odds - pull off today or next month.

As Milei's political profile has soared, his dogs have become a point of criticism. Opponent Massa recently took a jab at Milei for "talking about his dogs as if they were children."

In a TV interview this month Milei responded to the pup-related criticism. "They can say what they want. Everyone gives their opinion," he said.

(Reporting by Anna-Catherine Brigida; Additional reporting by Candelaria Grimberg; Editing by Andrea Ricci)