Mitsubishi Motors to exit from China production - Nikkei

TOKYO :Mitsubishi Motors has decided to end automobile production in China, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Japanese automaker is making final arrangements with its local joint venture partner Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) for the exit, the newspaper said without citing sources. GAC will likely convert the plant, in Hunan province, to a production base for electric vehicles, the paper said.

Mitsubishi Motors said talks about the future of its China business with its partner were ongoing and that nothing had been decided about it.

The company, which established its China unit in 2012, halted local production of its new Outlander sports utility vehicle earlier this year, months after its launch in December.

