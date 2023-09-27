Logo
Mitsubishi Motors to exit from China production - Nikkei
Mitsubishi Motors to exit from China production - Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mitsubishi Motors Corp is displayed at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/file photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mitsubishi Motors Corp is displayed at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato/file photo

Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
TOKYO :Mitsubishi Motors has decided to end automobile production in China, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Japanese automaker is making final arrangements with its local joint venture partner Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) for the exit, the newspaper said without citing sources. GAC will likely convert the plant, in Hunan province, to a production base for electric vehicles, the paper said.

Mitsubishi Motors said talks about the future of its China business with its partner were ongoing and that nothing had been decided about it.

The company, which established its China unit in 2012, halted local production of its new Outlander sports utility vehicle earlier this year, months after its launch in December.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink, Mariko Katsumura and Kantaro KomiyaEditing by Chang-Ran Kim)

