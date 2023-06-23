Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Mitsubishi sees no Sakhalin-2 LNG operational issues after Shell exit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mitsubishi sees no Sakhalin-2 LNG operational issues after Shell exit

FILE PHOTO: The signboard of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The signboard of Mitsubishi Corp is pictured at its head office in Tokyo, Japan August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Published June 23, 2023
Updated June 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Mitsubishi Corp expects no operational problems at the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Russia's Far East, including maintenance, even without Shell, its chief executive said on Friday.

"We see a low probability of significant disruption to the Sakhalin-2 operation including maintenance at the moment," CEO Katsuya Nakanishi told an annual general meeting, when asked about the impact of Shell leaving the project.

Japanese trading companies Mitsubishi and Mitsui & Co retained their 22.5per cent combined stakes in Sakhalin-2 after the Kremlin ordered the establishment of a new local operator in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow after it sent troops into Ukraine last year.

Shell, however, quit Sakhalin-2 as one of many Western firms that pulled out of Russia.

In April, the Russian government approved the sale of Shell's 27.5per cent stake to local natural gas producer Novatek.

"We have had a great deal of internal debate about what to do with Sakhalin-2, including from the perspective of Japan's energy security," Nakanishi said, adding that the company plans to keep cooperating with its project partners.

Japan receives 9per cent of its imported LNG from Sakhalin-2.

Nakanishi declined to comment on how much the project contributes to Mitsubishi's profit.

A senior executive at Mitsui said earlier this week that the trading house has no plans to withdraw from Sakhalin-2.

Just like last year, Mitsubishi faced resolutions from activist shareholders urging greater commitment to tackling climate change at the annual meeting, but the proposals were voted down again.

Shareholder activism on climate change has been gaining momentum in Japan since around 2020 as institutional investors are increasingly pressing companies to do more to fight global warming.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.