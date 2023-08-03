Logo
Mitsubishi UFJ to invest US$937 million in US Bancorp
FILE PHOTO: People queue inside a branch of the Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFJ) Financial Group's bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo, Japan, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

Published August 3, 2023
Updated August 3, 2023
TOKYO : Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said on Thursday it would invest US$936.7 million in U.S. Bancorp to raise its stake in the U.S. bank to 4.4per cent.

U.S. Bancorp will issue 24 million common shares at US$39.00 each to MUFG and use the proceeds to satisfy a portion of its previously announced repayment obligation to MUFG.

The payment is in connection with MUFG's US$8 billion sale of its U.S. retail banking unit MUFG Union Bank to U.S. Bancorp last year.

In the deal, U.S. Bancorp received US$3.5 billion in additional cash held by MUFG Union Bank which the U.S. bank is required to repay.

MUFG also said it has agreed with a bank subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp on U.S. dollar liquidity support to strengthen its sustainable non-Japanese yen funding capacity.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

