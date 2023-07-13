Logo
Mitsubishi's China JV to 'optimise' personnel structure
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mitsubishi Motors Corp is seen at a showroom of the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the GAC Group is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
Published July 13, 2023
Updated July 13, 2023
BEIJING/SHANGHAI : Mitsubishi Motors' joint venture with China's Guangzhou Automobile Group(GAC) will "optimise" personnel structure in accordance with law and regulations, according to a statement from GAC on Thursday.

Shareholders of the joint venture, which is equally owned by by GAC and Mitsubishi, are doing the best to rescue and transform the company, GAC added.

The state-owned Chinese company did not say how many employees would be affected and if they would be laid off. Mitsubishi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

