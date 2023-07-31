Logo
Mizuho Financial Group Q1 profit jumps more than 50per cent
FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai//File Photo

Published July 31, 2023
Updated July 31, 2023
TOKYO : Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, reported on Monday a 53.9per cent rise in first-quarter net profit.

Mizuho said it posted a profit of 245.19 billion yen (US$1.73 billion) in the three months through June, compared with an average profit estimate of 156.66 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The banking group maintained its full-year net income forecast of 610 billion yen for the current business year. The average forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters was 615.41 billion yen.

(US$1 = 141.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Kim Coghill)

