Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development

FILE PHOTO: Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Published September 11, 2023
Updated September 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Moderna said on Monday it has struck a deal with German drug developer Immatics for developing cancer vaccines and therapies, and would pay US$120 million in cash and additional milestone payments.

Moderna said the companies would use Immatics' drug discovery platform to develop mRNA-based cancer vaccines, and also study its own cancer vaccine for use in combination with Immatics' cancer therapy IMA203.

The deal is the latest in Moderna's push to expand beyond COVID as demand for the shots falls dramatically, and develop a vaccine for cancer, a dream that scientists have chased for decades with little success.

Moderna is already developing a cancer vaccine with Merck, which was shown to cut the risk of recurrence or death by 44per cent in patients with deadly skin cancer melanoma, in a mid-stage trial. It also has vaccines under development for flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), among others.

Under the terms of collaboration, Moderna will lead the development and commercialization of the cancer vaccines resulting from the collaboration, while Immatics will be responsible for pre-clinical and potential early-stage studies.

Immatics will also receive research funding and is eligible for development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments that could exceed US$1.7 billion, Moderna said.

Immatics' U.S.-listed shares were up about 7per cent at US$13 before the bell.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.