More than 10 Britons feared dead or missing in Israel -BBC
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Saleh Salem

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Saleh Salem

Published October 9, 2023
Updated October 9, 2023
LONDON :More than 10 Britons are feared dead or missing in Israel, the BBC reported on Monday, citing an official source.

Britain's Foreign Office declined to comment on the report.

Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more in a surprise attack on Saturday.

A London-born man who was serving in the Israeli army died on Saturday on the Gaza border, his family said, and another British man was missing, Israel's embassy in London said on Sunday.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

