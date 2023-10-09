More than 10 Britons feared dead or missing in Israel -BBC

LONDON :More than 10 Britons are feared dead or missing in Israel, the BBC reported on Monday, citing an official source.

Britain's Foreign Office declined to comment on the report.

Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more in a surprise attack on Saturday.

A London-born man who was serving in the Israeli army died on Saturday on the Gaza border, his family said, and another British man was missing, Israel's embassy in London said on Sunday.

