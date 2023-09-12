Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

More than 1,000 bodies recovered in Libyan city after floods - minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 1,000 bodies recovered in Libyan city after floods - minister

People are stuck on a road as a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Shahhat city, Libya, September 11, 2023. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Ali Al-Saadi. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People are stuck on a road as a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Shahhat city, Libya, September 11, 2023. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Ali Al-Saadi. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Fixes typo in first paragraph to "it" from "hit")

TUNIS : Over 1,000 bodies have been recovered in the eastern Libyan city of Derna after it was hit by floods, a minister in the eastern administration said on Tuesday, adding it was not possible to know the overall toll at present but it would be very big.

"I returned from Derna. It is very disastrous. Bodies are lying everywhere - in the sea, in the valleys, under the buildings," Hichem Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation and member of the emergency committee, told Reuters by phone.

"The number of bodies recovered in Derna is more 1,000," he said. He expected the final toll would be "really, really big". "I am not exaggerating when I say that 25per cent of the city has disappeared. Many, many buildings have collapsed.".

(This story has been refiled to fix a typo in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.