More than 60 dead in drone attack on military academy in Syria's Homs -war monitor, security source
Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
BEIRUT : More than 60 people were killed on Thursday in a drone attack on a military academy in Syria's central Homs province where a graduation ceremony was taking place, a war monitor and a security source told Reuters.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least nine of them were civilians. Syria's defence ministry has blamed "terrorists" but did not give further details and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily and Laila Bassam; Editing by Toby Chopra)

