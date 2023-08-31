Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

More than 60 dead as fire engulfs building in South Africa's Johannesburg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 60 dead as fire engulfs building in South Africa's Johannesburg

More than 60 dead as fire engulfs building in South Africa's Johannesburg
Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly blaze in the early hours of the morning, in Johannesburg, South Africa August 31, 2023. REUTERS/Shiraaz Mohamed
More than 60 dead as fire engulfs building in South Africa's Johannesburg
People walk past a building after a deadly blaze in the early hours of the morning, in Johannesburg, South Africa August 31, 2023. REUTERS/Shiraaz Mohamed
Published August 31, 2023
Updated August 31, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG :At least 63 people were killed and 43 injured on Thursday in a fire in the central business district of South Africa's biggest city of Johannesburg, the municipal government said.

Search and rescue efforts were going on, the city administration said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services can confirm that the number of fatalities has gone up to 63," it said.

Firefighters and emergency vehicles were at the scene, while bodies lay covered in emergency blankets on a street near the site of the early morning blaze, Reuters photographs showed.

Media said the fire engulfed a five-storey building that had been abandoned at one stage but where people had been living. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Robert Birsel)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.