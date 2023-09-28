More than half of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left
GORIS, Armenia : More than half of the 120,000 ethnic Armenians of the Nagorno-Karabakh have arrived in Armenia after Azerbaijan's lightning victory in a military operation against the breakaway region.
More than 65,036 people from Nagorno-Karabakh have crossed into Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's spokeswoman said.
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
