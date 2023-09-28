Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

More than half of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than half of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left

More than half of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left
Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh region ride in a truck upon their arrival at the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 27, 2023. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
More than half of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left
Truck driver and former soldier in Nagorno-Karabakh's army Karen Martirosyan, 39, saying he picked up refugees from two other broken-down trucks while driving from the frontline village of Badara, speaks during an interview in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 27, 2023. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
More than half of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left
A truck transports vehicles as refugees flee Nagorno-Karabakh region as seen from the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 27, 2023. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
More than half of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left
Armenian law enforcement officers stand guard at a checkpoint as refugees flee Nagorno-Karabakh region and arrive in the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 27, 2023. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
More than half of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh have left
A satellite image shows a long traffic jam of vehicles along the Lachin corridor as ethnic Armenians flee from the Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 26, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GORIS, Armenia : More than half of the 120,000 ethnic Armenians of the Nagorno-Karabakh have arrived in Armenia after Azerbaijan's lightning victory in a military operation against the breakaway region.

More than 65,036 people from Nagorno-Karabakh have crossed into Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's spokeswoman said.

(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.