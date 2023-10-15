Logo
More than two dozen drones destroyed over Kursk, other Russian regions - Russia
More than two dozen drones destroyed over Kursk, other Russian regions - Russia

Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
:Anti-aircraft units destroyed 27 Ukraine-launched drones over Russia, most of them over the Kursk region, Russia's defence ministry said early on Sunday.

Eighteen of the drones were downed over the Kursk region in southern Russia, while two where destroyed over the Belgorod region, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Earlier, Kursk region's governor, Roman Starovoit, said that there were no casualties in the drone attack and that debris from the drones landed outside populated areas.

Both Kursk and Belgorod regions border Ukraine.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Drone attacks on Russian targets, especially in Crimea - annexed by Moscow in 2014 - and in regions bordering Ukraine, have become almost a daily occurrence since two drones were destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski in Winnipeg and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

