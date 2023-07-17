Logo
Morgan Stanley cuts China's 2023 and 2024 growth forecasts
FILE PHOTO: Women chat next to vegetables at a market on Nangan island of Matsu archipelago in Taiwan August 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

Published July 17, 2023
LONDON : Morgan Stanley revised down its China 2023 economic growth forecast by 0.7 percentage points to 5per cent on Monday after the country reported a "weak" second quarter GDP reading.

Adding that government was also being slow to provide stimulus, Morgan Stanley's analysts said: "Market scepticism on China's growth outlook is on the rise".

The bank also trimmed its 2024 GDP forecast by 40 basis point, to 4.5per cent, which it said implied "a return to China's post-Covid potential growth trend".

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

